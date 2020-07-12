Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €28.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.47 ($23.00).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

