Incent Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $8,211.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01993264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00072417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114845 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

