ILCoin Tops One Day Volume of $573,216.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, ILCoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $17.04 million and $573,216.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, C-CEX, CoinExchange and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002495 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,478,093,907 coins and its circulating supply is 524,397,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

