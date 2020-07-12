Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.48) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.21 ($11.47).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.20).

