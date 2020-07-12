HyperQuant (HQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,220.46

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $26,220.46 and $5,611.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.01996142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00114568 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

