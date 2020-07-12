Hydro Protocol Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $39,064.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.82 or 0.05024946 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033468 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, OKEx, Bgogo, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

