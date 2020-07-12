Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 366,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,460,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.23. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.