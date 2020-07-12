HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBC. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

