HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) versus Maui Land & Pineapple (OTCMKTS:MLP) Critical Analysis

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple -91.53% 7.20% 4.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Maui Land & Pineapple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.32 billion 4.07 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 19.87 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

