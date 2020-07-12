Hexavest Inc. Sells 4,577 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.