Herman Miller Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 16,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,751% compared to the typical daily volume of 344 call options.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

