Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €84.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.06 ($92.20).

HEN3 stock opened at €83.48 ($93.80) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.58. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

