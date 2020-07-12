HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €52.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €52.00 ($58.43) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.79 ($68.30).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €49.33 ($55.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 52 week high of €70.38 ($79.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.90 and a 200-day moving average of €50.82.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.