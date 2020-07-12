Head-To-Head Survey: BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) vs. Verona Pharma (OTCMKTS:TARA)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioCardia and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Verona Pharma N/A -338.27% -95.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioCardia and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.35%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Verona Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 26.63 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

