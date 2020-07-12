Head-To-Head Review: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) versus C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank Group and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 27.36% 9.10% 1.40% C&F Financial 14.27% 12.11% 1.20%

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Independent Bank Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 2.29 $192.74 million $5.08 7.66 C&F Financial $127.02 million 0.93 $18.86 million N/A N/A

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats C&F Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

