Head to Head Contrast: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) vs. Rennova Health (NYSE:RNVA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HCA Healthcare and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 0 15 0 3.00 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $150.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.91%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.34 billion 0.64 $3.51 billion $10.50 9.21 Rennova Health $15.99 million 0.12 -$48.03 million N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Risk and Volatility

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 5.90% -304.76% 7.60% Rennova Health -300.46% N/A -296.17%

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Rennova Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 179 hospitals and 123 freestanding surgery centers located in 20 states and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services. The company also offers Advantage, a HIPAA compliant software; Clinlab, a Windows-based Web-enabled laboratory information management system; and Medical Mime, a suite of solutions, which include an optimized Electronic health records (EHR) for substance abuse and behavioral health providers, a dictation-based ambulatory EHR for physician practices, and advanced transcription services. In addition, it develops and markets interpretation and decision support solutions that enhance cancer diagnoses and treatment through actionable data analytics and reporting for oncologists and their patients. Rennova Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

