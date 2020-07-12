Head-To-Head Comparison: NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) & RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:RIOCF)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% -30.87% -2.77% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.32 $173.74 million $0.64 3.80 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NY MTG TR INC/SH and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 5 3 0 2.38 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus target price of $5.45, suggesting a potential upside of 124.28%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.82%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than NY MTG TR INC/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

