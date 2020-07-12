Head to Head Analysis: Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) versus Cantel Medical (NASDAQ:CMD)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Cantel Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $380,000.00 28.38 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Cantel Medical $918.16 million 2.07 $55.04 million $2.37 19.03

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lianluo Smart and Cantel Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Cantel Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cantel Medical has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A Cantel Medical 2.75% 12.32% 5.10%

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Lianluo Smart on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

