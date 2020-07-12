Haywood Securities Raises Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target to C$2.30

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$1.80 to C$2.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE PGM opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $843.85 million and a P/E ratio of -71.29.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea purchased 129,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,101.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,751,513.30.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

