Haywood Securities Raises Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.25

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OR. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.33.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$14.38 on Thursday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.44.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -13.63%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.