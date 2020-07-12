Haywood Securities Raises K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$6.15

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.93.

Shares of KNT opened at C$4.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 31.62. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.99.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other K92 Mining news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

