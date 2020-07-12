Haywood Securities Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$10.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

TSE:BTO opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.12.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at C$322,425. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376,803 shares in the company, valued at C$26,479,658.15. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,656,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,806.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

