Haywood Securities Boosts Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Price Target to C$2.25

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Shares of F opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 62.38. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.42.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.