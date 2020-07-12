Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.21) to GBX 145 ($1.78) in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hays to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 92 ($1.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 139.40 ($1.72).

Hays stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.48) on Friday. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 85.25 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.33.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

