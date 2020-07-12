Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Lifted to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$15.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

HDI stock opened at C$17.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.16.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.3940644 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

