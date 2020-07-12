GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $33.59 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002451 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000153 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

