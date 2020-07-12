GWA Group (ASX:GWA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.65

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.65. GWA Group shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 681,941 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About GWA Group (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

