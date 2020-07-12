Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.70

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and traded as high as $17.32. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 130,900 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes acquired 4,140 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $62,307.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

