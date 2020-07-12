Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 89,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,251. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.