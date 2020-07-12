Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 89,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,251. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.