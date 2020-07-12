Greenbrier Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average volume of 562 call options.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.