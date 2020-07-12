Gossipcoin Hits Market Cap of $42,854.20 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Gossipcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01998614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115148 BTC.

About Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin . Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

