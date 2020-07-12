Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.