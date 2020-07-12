GoByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,243.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $239,296.54 and approximately $7,243.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017005 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

