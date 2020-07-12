Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a dividend on Friday, July 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.

GLBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

