GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,840.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,834.86 ($22.58).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oddo Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,760 ($21.66) to GBX 1,840 ($22.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

LON GSK traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.22) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,575 ($19.38). The stock had a trading volume of 9,299,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,644.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,656.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

