GeyserCoin Market Cap Achieves $17,421.34 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $17,421.34 and approximately $18.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,236,060 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.