GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $681.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002817 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $827,684.71 and $681.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00478605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.37 or 0.99983558 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

