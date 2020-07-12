Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.15. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.10.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.65 million during the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots, and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

