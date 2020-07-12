Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $8.87 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.01989569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114999 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,428,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

