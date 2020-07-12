FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

APLE opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,149,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $42,307,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 953,303 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.