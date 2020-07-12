FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.25 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Sierra Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares during the period.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

