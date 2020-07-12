FY2020 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Reduced by Analyst

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $78.19 on Friday. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.