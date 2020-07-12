FY2020 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Boosted by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

