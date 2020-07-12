FY2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Cut by KeyCorp

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HR stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

