FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

MOH opened at $176.54 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.63.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

