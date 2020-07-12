FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BHP Group by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 421,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

