Function X Tops One Day Volume of $280,934.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Function X has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and $280,934.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,197.36 or 0.99574550 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001838 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00138880 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006753 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,862,321 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

