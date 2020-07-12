Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 27th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,300.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

