Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $64.83 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

