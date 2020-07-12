Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $125.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.80. 1,394,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

